Radford Fire in Big Bear 200 acres, 0% contained

Authorities with the San Bernardino National Forest report that fire crews are battling an estimated 200-acre brush fire that is 0% contained.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders from Glass Road to South Fork River Road for the blaze, which has been dubbed the Radford Fire.

Approximately 140 personnel, with an additional 200 more on order. Crews will have air support for until about 8 p.m. when it will be too dark to fly.

Currently, no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Caltrans reports that State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road.

#RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently 50 acres with 0% contained. Approximately 140 personnel assigned with more on order. pic.twitter.com/f9NrpUBMmi — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022