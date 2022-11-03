Race for LA Mayor heats up with one week until election

Race for LA Mayor heats up with one week until election

Race for LA Mayor heats up with one week until election

The midterm election is only one week away, with Karen Bass and Rick Caruso squaring off in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Thursday about 12 percent of voters returned their ballots, according to the Los Angeles Office of the Registrar.

The LA Times reported the San Fernando Valley is one of the most vote-rich areas in LA County. Roughly 38 percent of LA's population lives there.

"We're spending a lot of time in the valley," Caruso to CBSLA.

Both candidates are doing what they can to make sure they meet as many voters as possible before Election Day.

"I want to make sure there is no undecided voter that I don't come in contact with," said Bass.

Political analysts say the two candidates are in a close race and the outcome is far from certain.