5.6-magnitude quake recorded off Northern California coast

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck the Northern California coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake Sunday afternoon was recorded 74.3 miles east-northeast of Eureka and 63.5 miles east of Petrolia near Humboldt County.

According to user-generated responses on the USGS website, the quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.