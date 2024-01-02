Pursuit with murder suspect comes to crashing end in Chatsworth

Pursuit with murder suspect ends in crash involving big rig in Chatsworth

A brief pursuit with an alleged murder suspect came to a crashing end in Chatsworth on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers, who began the chase a little after 11:30 a.m., have not clarified exactly what incident the suspect is wanted for.

The chase came to a violent end at the intersection of Mason Avenue and Chatsworth Street, when the suspect, driving a white SUV, slammed into a semi truck.

After the crash, which caused considerable damage to the SUV and caused the airbags to deploy, the driver fled from the car on foot after getting out from the passenger side door, running along the street before jumping a fence into the backyard of a nearby home on Coraline Place.

Pursuing officers, who also jumped the fence, were able to quickly catch up to the suspect and take him into custody.

