Protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza marched down streets near LAX airport

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Dozens of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza marched down the streets near LAX Airport Friday afternoon.

The demonstrators gathered near an In-N-Out Burger north of the airport before taking to the roadways. They held signs demanding that Israel and the United States broker a permanent ceasefire in the conflict and to end Israeli occupation. 

They stopped and blocked traffic when they reached the intersection of 98th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, near one of the airport entrances.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 5:09 PM PST

