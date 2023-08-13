Probe continues following officer-involved shooting in South LA

An investigation was underway in South Los Angeles following an officer-involved shooting.

The incident unfolded just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Hoover Street.

It was there that officers responded to a grand theft call. When they arrived, an officer-involved shooting unfolded.

No officers were injured.

There was no word yet on whether the suspect was wounded in the shooting, and what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.