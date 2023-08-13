Watch CBS News
Probe continues following officer-involved shooting in South LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in South Los Angeles following an officer-involved shooting. 

The incident unfolded just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Hoover Street. 

It was there that officers responded to a grand theft call. When they arrived, an officer-involved shooting unfolded. 

No officers were injured. 

There was no word yet on whether the suspect was wounded in the shooting, and what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

August 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

