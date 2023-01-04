Watch CBS News
Preparing for mud and debris flow in Durarte

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Another storm system is sweeping in California, bringing potential flooding and debris flows.

SoCal could see up to three inches of rain fall starting Wednesday night, reaching its peak on Thursday.

This will be the 3rd storm to hit our state since December 26th in our region.

L.A. County Public Works issued a Phase 2 mud flow alert for the Fish Fire burn scar area starting at 6 p.m. on January 4th until 6 a.m. on Friday January 6th.

Residents from Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road are directed to follow the below protocol:

·       Rain-related parking restrictions in effect on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road; as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue

·       Trash bins may be placed out on the street after 6 a.m. on Friday, January 6.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 2:17 PM

