Powerball world record jackpot at $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot for Monday's night's drawing is the largest in lottery history - $1.9 billion.

The one-time payout cash option is $929.1 million, before taxes.  

There have now been 40 drawings without a winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 9:50 p.m. Monday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida. 

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

