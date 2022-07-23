Watch CBS News
Police shoot a man in East LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man shot by police in East LA
Man shot by police in East LA 00:16

A man was transported to the hospital Friday in unknown condition after being shot by police in East Los Angeles. 

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an officer shot the man after a possible stolen vehicle pursuit, which police responded to at around 3:15 p.m., later became a foot pursuit. 

It is unclear what lead up to the actual shooting.  

Officials with LA County Fire responded to the scene, at Eastern and Landsdowne Avenues, at around 6:54 p.m. and transported the man to a nearby trauma center. 

screenshot-51.png
Crews with LA County Fire transported the man to the hospital in unknown condition. CBSLA
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 8:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

