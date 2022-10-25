Police seize gun from 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School

Westminster police seized a handgun from a 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School on Monday.

Officers were sent to the school, located on Goldenwest Street, after learning that a student was on campus with a loaded gun.

According to police, the student showed the weapon to another student inside of a school restroom. Upon learning that the student was armed, staff members took the weapon and held the girl until police arrived.

Westminster Police Department officers secured the weapon.

The student was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall.

"It does not appear the female made any specific threats towards school officials or students on campus," police said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (714) 548-3212.