Police seeking help locating pair of runaway kids from Long Beach

Police are seeking help locating a pair of children who ran away from home in Long Beach this week.

Gabriela Lopez (left) and Eddie Bernal Jr. (right). Long Beach Police Department

According to Long Beach Police Department officials, Gabriela Lopez, 13, and Eddie Bernal Jr., 11, have a history of running away and were last seen at around 11 a.m. on Friday running from a residence in the 4000 block of East 10th Street.

Police believe the pair is on foot and are without functioning cell phones or tracking devices. It is unclear how much cash they have, if any.

Gabriela Lopez is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall Hispanic girl who weighs around 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, blue sweatpants and white Adidas shoes. She also had a red backpack.

Eddie Bernal Jr. is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall Hispanic boy who weighs around 110 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with dark blue sweatpants and red or black Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children was urged to contact police at (562) 570-7246.