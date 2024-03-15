Watch CBS News
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed 62-year-old man in Koreatown

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 62-year-old man in the Koreatown in late-February. 

The incident happened back on Feb. 20 at around 6 a.m. as the man walked across a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators say that as the man walked across the road, a gray late-model SUV driving eastbound struck him as they made a turn onto Venice Boulevard. 

Instead of stopping to help the man, they fled from the area. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

A standing reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the incident. 

Video of the crash is available on LAPD's YouTube

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 473-0234.

