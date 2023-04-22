Police search for Anaheim pursuit suspect who killed 1 and crashed into a home

Police search for a pursuit suspect who killed 1 and crashed into an Anaheim home

Police are searching for a pursuit suspect who early Saturday morning, killed a pedestrian, crashed into an Anaheim home, and then fled on foot, evading officers.

The pursuit began with Placentia police responding around 1 a.m. to a suspect driving a BMW SUV. Fullerton Police assisted and the driver, while being pursued, struck a pedestrian in the 700 block of North East Street in Anaheim. Police reported that the female pedestrian later died at the hospital.

The suspect driver continued on and crashed into the front gate of an Anaheim home near North East Street and La Palma, where he jumped out of the SUV and ran. Anaheim, Fullerton and Placentia police searched for the suspect for hours Saturday morning, but could not find him.

The suspect who was behind the wheel of the SUV is described as a Hispanic man in dark clothing. The Anaheim Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding the crash and the suspect to call them at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

