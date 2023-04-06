CHP officer hurt, bystander killed in Roseville shooting; suspect took 2 hostages at one point

BREAKING UPDATE: Authorities say the suspect took two people hostage for a short time. The suspect was shooting back at officers. Two innocent citizens were shot, police say; one has died at the scene.

Previous story below:

ROSEVILLE -- One person is in custody following reports of a shooting near a Roseville park on Thursday.

According to CHP, the suspected shooter is in custody. It's unknown if the shooter has been injured. A spokesperson for the Sutter Roseville Medical Center said two adults were at the hospital. It's not clear if the people hurt had gunshot wounds or other injuries, or if there were other victims.

According to CHP, the suspected shooter has been arrested. I’m on scene. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/kbdP6IxwWb — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 6, 2023

Two teens who were near the shooting reported seeing police yelling at the suspect and a short time later, shots were fired. The teens then laid on the ground and that's when the alleged shooter fell nearby.

There is still a heavy police presence in the area of the park, which is along Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.

Nearby residents reported hearing shots fired, and earlier, a police dispatcher said the department was responding to a shooter but that no other details were immediately available.

A local fitness center and library were put on lockdown in response, the Roseville Parks, Recreation, & Events department said in a Facebook post. The fitness center is a sprawling sports complex at the edge of a large park with a gym, basketball court, and playground.

Roseville police announced around 3 p.m. that the lockdown is now lifted at the Mahany Park facilities. Both the fitness center and library will be closed for the rest of the day.

Suspected shooter taken into custody in Roseville after shots fired at a Spring Break baseball camp. Several injured and a CHP officer. Area was on Lockdown at Mahany Park for several hours @CBSSacramento Lockdown lifted now pic.twitter.com/8kEcxN7E1T — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 6, 2023

A nearby resident says he heard three to four shots, and shortly thereafter, saw a police helicopter, saw ambulances, and police officers with guns drawn. He says they were headed towards a green area near Mahany Park.

There are also reports that someone was transported from the area of the nearby dog park on a stretcher.

Roseville police say the area is safe, but that people should avoid the area. Authorities are asking people not to pick up their children until the situation is resolved.

A press conference by the Roseville Police Department is set to happen around 4 p.m.

Roseville is a city of about 150,000 roughly 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.