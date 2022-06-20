Watch CBS News
National News

Police: 3 injured, including officer, 1 dead in Washington, DC shooting

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

WASHINGTON — Police said that multiple people, including a police officer, were shot earlier this evening in Washington, D.C.

It happened at a Juneteenth event. Police said the organizers did not have a permit.

One victim, a teenager, was reported to have been killed. Three others were wounded.

The D.C. police said a Metro Police Department officer was among the three injured. He was reportedly in stable condition. 

Police plan to hold a press conference on the shooting later this evening. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 7:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.