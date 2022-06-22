Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating suspicious vehicle at LAX, upper level departure area closed to traffic

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Suspicious vehicle at LAX prompts closure of upper level departure area to traffic
Suspicious vehicle at LAX prompts closure of upper level departure area to traffic 00:30

The upper departure level of Los Angeles International Airport was closed Wednesday for the investigation of a suspicious vehicle, officials at LAX tweeted. 

"Traffic will be diverted to the lower/arrivals level. Please allow extra time to get to your terminal during this time," the tweet read. 

In most locations, passengers were able to access departure areas, but traffic was affected due to police activity. 

At around 2:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to and was investigating an "unattended vehicle" parked at the upper level northside curb of Tom Bradley International Terminal, authorities said in a statement. 

"All vehicle traffic is being diverted to Westway leading to Terminal 6 and to the lower level. Pedestrian traffic is also being diverted. There are currently no evacuations. LAPD Bomb Squad is en route," the statement read. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 4:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.