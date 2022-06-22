Police investigating suspicious vehicle at LAX, upper level departure area closed to traffic

The upper departure level of Los Angeles International Airport was closed Wednesday for the investigation of a suspicious vehicle, officials at LAX tweeted.

"Traffic will be diverted to the lower/arrivals level. Please allow extra time to get to your terminal during this time," the tweet read.

In most locations, passengers were able to access departure areas, but traffic was affected due to police activity.

At around 2:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to and was investigating an "unattended vehicle" parked at the upper level northside curb of Tom Bradley International Terminal, authorities said in a statement.

"All vehicle traffic is being diverted to Westway leading to Terminal 6 and to the lower level. Pedestrian traffic is also being diverted. There are currently no evacuations. LAPD Bomb Squad is en route," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

bomb threat at LAX - uhal van got sniffed by dogs so they’ve evacuated the whole terminal. Cops had everyone on departure parking level back away - looking for a clear shot in once it opens up. News anyone? #LAX #LosAngeles #airport pic.twitter.com/yJGIAC4x1m — Moses C🧢 (@YangGang2020_) June 23, 2022