Police investigate report of an armed suspect at Pasadena City College

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police responded to Pasadena City College after receiving a call about a person with a gun on campus. 

According to the school's police, there is no threat at the college and the campus is open. No injuries have been reported. 

After receiving the call at about 7:40 p.m., officers conducted a search for the suspect but have yet to find a gunman. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 9:03 PM

