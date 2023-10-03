Police in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect near Ontario

Authorities are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect near Ontario.

It's unclear exactly when the chase began, but La Habra Police Department officers began pursuing the suspect in the La Habra area.

Police say that the stolen vehicle was "unreported" meaning it may have been very recently taken, but they did not disclose further details.

The vehicle appeared to be some sort of work truck that has "Sysco" written on the side.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.