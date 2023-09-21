Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in pursuit of a robbery suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a robbery suspect.

At first, the driver led officers through L.A. using the I-110 South to get to Compton. He later switched directions and started driving on the I-110 North.

What appeared to be a green, red and yellow flag flew out of the vehicle's sunroof throughout the pursuit. 

The suspect sped past traffic using the express lane and, at times, the center divider. Someone in the vehicle threw an item out the sunroof near Historic South Central. 

As the pursuit continued, the suspect began to drive well under the speed limit, traveling along the westbound I-10 at under 40 miles per hour, later switching onto the eastbound I-10 Freeway. 

While driving, the suspect rifled through items in his car and started to throw more items out of the window. At one point, he removed his hands from the steering wheel to grab items in the vehicle. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 3:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.