Police in pursuit of a robbery suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a robbery suspect.

At first, the driver led officers through L.A. using the I-110 South to get to Compton. He later switched directions and started driving on the I-110 North.

What appeared to be a green, red and yellow flag flew out of the vehicle's sunroof throughout the pursuit.

The suspect sped past traffic using the express lane and, at times, the center divider. Someone in the vehicle threw an item out the sunroof near Historic South Central.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect began to drive well under the speed limit, traveling along the westbound I-10 at under 40 miles per hour, later switching onto the eastbound I-10 Freeway.

While driving, the suspect rifled through items in his car and started to throw more items out of the window. At one point, he removed his hands from the steering wheel to grab items in the vehicle.