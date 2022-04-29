Police fatally shoot person in Simi Valley
Simi Valley Police officers fatally shot a man outside of a Burger King in Simi Valley Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on 1st Street and East Los Angeles Street, leaving one person dead at the scene.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the incident.
No officers were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
