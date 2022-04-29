Watch CBS News

Police fatally shoot person in Simi Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Simi Valley Police officers fatally shot a man outside of a Burger King in Simi Valley Thursday evening. 

The shooting occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on 1st Street and East Los Angeles Street, leaving one person dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the incident.

No officers were injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 28, 2022 / 9:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

