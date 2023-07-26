Watch CBS News
Police confirm arrest in connection to Rancho Palos Verdes and Pasadena vehicle shootings

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man and a woman were found in a blue sedan in a parking lot. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department. KCAL News

The Pasadena Police Department has confirmed that an arrest has been made in the deadly shootings on Angeles Crest Highway in Pasadena on Saturday and in Ranchos Palos Verdes on Monday. It is believed both crimes were committed by the same suspect.

32-year-old Los Angeles resident Jessie Munoz, was shot and killed early Saturday morning on a turnout on the Angeles Crest Highway in Pasadena. A female passenger was not injured.

On Monday, 36-year-old Jorge Ramos and 26-year-old Taylor Raven Whittaker were found dead in a vehicle parked at the overlook at Pelican Cove Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. They had both been shot to death inside of a blue Subaru sedan.

We are expecting police to hold a news conference on these cases at 3:30 PM today, which will be streamed live on CBS News Los Angeles. Updates will be provided as they become available.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 1:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

