Person shot on southbound 215, near Baseline Street

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Officials with the California Highway Patrol responded to calls of a shooting, at around 8:40 p.m., on the southbound 215 Freeway near Baseline Street. 

The shooting suspect's vehicle was described as as a white Chevy Silverado, though there was no description of the driver. 

The victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

The right lane of the southbound 215 is currently closed due to the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for details. 

First published on April 13, 2022 / 9:58 PM

