Person in critical condition after pulled from lake at Magic Johnson Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A person is in critical condition after crews pulled them out of a lake at Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded around 12:40 p.m. to the park located at 905 E. El Segundo Boulevard after getting reports of a person jumping into the water and not coming back to the surface.

A Los Angeles County dive team conducted a search and found the person around 1:45 p.m.

Authorities said the person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The identity of the person has not been released.

Several law enforcement and fire department vehicles were seen around the lake as the investigation continues.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 2:14 PM

