Person found dead at house fire in Eagle Rock



A person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Eagle Rock Friday morning. Witnesses say they saw the person running back into the home and did not come back out.

It took 32 firefighters about a half-hour to extinguish the fire in a single-family home located on the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue this morning at 8:05 a.m.

"Three occupants escaped, but sadly, one person was found deceased inside the structure," Nicholas Prange of the LAFD said in a statement. "No other residents or firefighters were injured."

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person.

"Witnesses reported no audible sounds of smoke alarms coming from inside the home," Prange said. "This serves as a sobering reminder to make sure that your living space, wherever it is, is equipped with functional smoke alarms to provide early notification of smoke/fire danger,"