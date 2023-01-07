Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hospitalized following shooting at 6th Street Bridge in Boyle Heights

By KCAL-News Staff

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 6th Street Bridge in Boyle Heights late Friday evening.

The shooting is said to have occurred at the roundabout leading up to the bridge, near the 500 block of South Mission Road, a little before 10:00 p.m when a suspect in a black Dodge Durango shot a pedestrian. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect fled from the scene and has not yet been located. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. 

More to come. 

First published on January 6, 2023 / 10:48 PM

