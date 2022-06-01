Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian dies after collision with LAPD car on the 170 freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A pedestrian suffered major injuries and died after getting hit by a police car on the 170 freeway. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision involved a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle and happened near the Oxnard Street exit of the 170 freeway at about 10:28 p.m.

Authorities said that the cruiser hit the pedestrian in the carpool lane and caused major injuries. At least one pedestrian was dead at the scene and an ambulance took an officer to the hospital. 

It is unclear why a pedestrian was on the freeway. The left-most lane on the northbound side of the 170 freeway has been closed as authorities investigate the crash. 

First published on May 31, 2022 / 10:50 PM

