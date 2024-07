Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions Friday morning near Malibu after a deadly crash.

The stretch of road is closed from Carbon Canyon Road to Carbon Canyon Terrace, Los Angeles County Sheriff's said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday just west of Carbon Canyon when two cars collided. The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's station says one person died at the scene.

It's not clear when the roadway will reopen.