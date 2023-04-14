Oxnard Amazon employee diagnosed with tuberculosis; staff, contacts notified

An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Oxnard was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis, the Ventura County Public Health Department announced Thursday.

Ventura County Public Health Tuberculosis Program personnel notified Amazon staff at the location on Monday and Tuesday of potential exposure, the department said.

Approximately 180 people were potentially exposed, according to the health department.

"There is currently no known danger to the public," the department said in a statement Thursday.

The specific date of diagnosis was not released.

Testing, symptoms, treatment plans and other information were offered to staff through the public health agency.

Free testing will be available next week for staff and close contacts, and the Ventura County Public Health Tuberculosis Program is continuing to monitor the situation and track the potential outbreak, the department said.

From the Ventura County Public Health statement:

"There is a difference between a TB infection and (active) TB disease. People with TB disease are sick from germs that are active in their body. Common symptoms of active TB include frequent coughing, feeling weak, having a fever, losing weight, coughing up blood, or sweating frequently at night.

"People with TB disease can give the infection to others through the air by those who frequently share the same air and are in close contact.

"Although quite common throughout most of the world, TB is relatively uncommon to acquire in the United States. The State TB Control Branch estimates that 16% of foreign-born people in the United States will have a positive blood test for tuberculosis."

For further information: California Tuberculosis Control Branch