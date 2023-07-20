Owner of downtown Los Angeles mini market reacts to selling winning ticket

The owner of a mini market in downtown Los Angeles couldn't be happier after learning his store sold the winning $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot ticket.

Nabor Herrera is the owner of Las Pasmitas Mini Market located at E. 12th and Wall streets in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles.

On Wednesday evening, officials announced the winning ticket was sold at the market and Herrera became an instant celebrity when he arrived at work Thursday morning.

Herrera said he has owned the store for the past seven or eight years and will get $1 million for selling the winning ticket. He is a father of four and says he plans to take his family on a vacation. Herrera also said he plans to expand the mini market with some of the money.

The ticket sold at Herrera's shop was the only one in the nation with all five numbers and the Powerball number in the multi-state lottery game, according to the California Lottery.

The holder of the ticket purchased at Las Palmitas Mini Market has the option of receiving the $1.08 billion jackpot in 30 installments, or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million.

The jackpot was the sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot. The numbers drawn Wednesday were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball number was 24.

The lucky winner of the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot has not come forward yet.