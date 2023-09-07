Orange Unified School District to vote on parental gender notification policy

The Orange Unified School District Board of Education is set to vote on a parent gender notification policy Thursday evening, one day after a judge in San Bernardino issued a temporary restraining order against a similar policy at the Chino Valley Unified School District.

The OUSD proposed policy mandates that parents are to be notified by district personnel for trans or gender nonconforming students. This was initially set at the district's board of education meeting a few weeks ago and Thursday night will be the second reading of the motion, followed by a vote on whether or not to write it into district policy.

Thursday night's Board of Education agenda item states, "The Board of Education supports the fundamental rights of parent(s)/guardian(s) to be informed of and involved in all aspects of their pupil's education to promote the best outcomes."

The way the proposal is written right now is if a student chooses to identify by a different gender, name, or pronoun, parents would be notified by the school's principal. There would be exceptions, such as when a student makes such disclosures to a counselor, a school psychologist or if the principal suspects such a notification could put the student at risk in their own home.

Tonight's vote comes just one day after the state of California sued the Chino Valley Unified School District for a similar policy.

Attorney General Rob Bonta called the CVUSD policy a violation of a student's constitutional and civil rights. The judge hearing the case in San Bernardino ordered a temporary restraining order on the policy, raising concerns about the spirit, necessity, and safety of the policy. Hearings on the matter are to continue in one month.

As for the Orange policy, it is gaining support, there will be a rally before the meeting by a group of interfaith leaders.

The Interfaith Coalition is holding a press conference one hour before the Board of Education meeting "... to demonstrate support of honesty to parents and parent rights." The coalition says it opposes such a policy where school employees can change a child's gender, of any age, without parental knowledge or consent.

The OUSD board is set to meet at 1401 N. Handy Street, Building H in Orange at 7 p.m. Thursday.