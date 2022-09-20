Nurse stabbed outside Panorama City hospital, suspect on the loose

Suspect still at large after stabbing outside Mission Community Hospital

A man with a knife stabbed an employee who was standing just outside the front entrance of a Panorama City hospital Monday, officials said.

The employee was working at Mission Community Hospital on Roscoe Blvd. in Panorama City around 6:50 p.m. when the incident happened. The Los Angeles Police Department was called to the scene.

"Somebody came up to him, said something to him, and then stabbed him," said Dr. James Higgins, a cardiologist at the hospital. "Everybody jumped in and took him inside to take care of him."

The victim, a 49-year-old nurse who was just arriving for his shift at the hospital, was found with a stab wound inside the building and he was taken to another hospital for treatment, police reported.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and was described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, according to police. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt and a backpack.

Events leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.