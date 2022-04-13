One injured after gunman open fires in Victorville mall

Deputies are investigating a shooting inside the Victor Valley mall in Victorville.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the shooting at about 6:30 p.m. At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital. The gunman is still on the loose.

The Sheriff's Department said that deputies were clearing several stores that were locked down with employees and customers inside while others are searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.