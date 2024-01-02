One hospitalized after Surfliner train collides with car on tracks in Camarillo
A person was airlifted to the hospital after their car was struck by an Amtrak Surfliner train in Camarillo on Tuesday.
The collision happened on the tracks near the intersection of Somis Road, where Las Posas and Upland Road cross, according to Ventura County Fire Department.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition via a VCFD helicopter, firefighters said.
Footage from the scene showed the severely damaged car, which appeared to be a white sedan
No injuries were reported on the train, which remains on the tracks where the crash occurred as the investigation continues.
It remains unclear why the car was on the tracks.
