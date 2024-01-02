Watch CBS News
One hospitalized after Surfliner train collides with car on tracks in Camarillo

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A person was airlifted to the hospital after their car was struck by an Amtrak Surfliner train in Camarillo on Tuesday.

The collision happened on the tracks near the intersection of Somis Road, where Las Posas and Upland Road cross, according to Ventura County Fire Department. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition via a VCFD helicopter, firefighters said.

Footage from the scene showed the severely damaged car, which appeared to be a white sedan

No injuries were reported on the train, which remains on the tracks where the crash occurred as the investigation continues. 

It remains unclear why the car was on the tracks. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 12:48 PM PST

