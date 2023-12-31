Watch CBS News
One hospitalized after shooting on I-5 in Norwalk

By Dean Fioresi

One person was hospitalized after a shooting on the I-5 Freeway in Norwalk on Sunday afternoon. 

The shooting happened at around 3:10 p.m., on northbound lanes near the Carmenita Road onramp, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. Their condition was not immediately known. 

screen-shot-2023-12-31-at-5-01-30-pm.png
I-5 traffic caused by CHP investigation. KCAL News

As a result, CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the road, causing a massive traffic backup. Hundreds of cars could be seen sitting motionless on the freeway with SkyCal overhead. 

A gray Toyota sedan surrounding by crime scene tape was also visible on the shoulder of the freeway, with doors and the trunk ajar. A pile of clothes and what appeared to be blood could also be seen on the road next to the car. 

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting or identified a possible suspect. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on December 31, 2023 / 5:04 PM PST

