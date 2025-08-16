One dead, two wounded after East Los Angeles alleyway shooting

One man was killed and two others were wounded during an early morning shooting in East Los Angeles on Saturday.

It happened at around 2:25 a.m. in the 5000 block of Whittier Boulevard, near Woods Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say that upon arrival, they found three gunshot victims.

One of the men, 56, was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The two other victims were both taken to nearby hospitals with wounds to their legs, deputies said. They are both said to be in stable condition.

"Investigators learned the victims were transients living in tents in the alley. ... An unknown person shot at them from Woods Avenue and then fled the scene in an unknown direction," said a release from LASD.

Detectives did not provide any information on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.