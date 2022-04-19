One child drowns in Lake Hughes, another hospitalized

A young boy died Monday night after he drowned in a pond in Lake Hughes.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two victims, a young boy and a young girl, were taken to the hospital after being found by authorities in the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road.

The boy died at the hospital while the young girl remains at the hospital in an unknown condition.

LASD said the children were three and four years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.