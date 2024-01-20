Oil spews onto street after pipeline bursts at Wilmington Oil Refinery

Hazmat teams rushed to the Wilmington Oil Refinery on Saturday when a pipeline burst, spewing an oil mixture 30 feet in the air.

Los Angeles Fire Department hazardous materials crews were dispatched to the refinery, located in the 600 block of E. Anaheim Street, at around 1:45 p.m., according to a statement from the department.

Firefighters say that the approximately 20-inch pipeline burst and was "leaking an apparent petroleum product" onto the street, the statement said.

LAFD firefighters have responded to an apparent petroleum leak in Wilmington. Crews have the flow shut down and we are now working urgently to protect storm drains and waterways.



My office will continue to monitor this incident. More info available here:https://t.co/okD1JFCzAN — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 20, 2024

They were able to shut down the flow and were working to contain as much of the product as possible and protect nearby storm drains and waterways.

"There is currently no widespread or escalating hazard to the public," the statement said.

It remains unclear what caused the pipe to burst.

Video posted by a Citizen App user showed the spout of petroleum mixture as it doused the street below.

Crews were expected to remain on scene until the clean up had completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.