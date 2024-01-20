Watch CBS News
Local News

Oil spews onto street after pipeline bursts at Wilmington Oil Refinery

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Hazmat teams rushed to the Wilmington Oil Refinery on Saturday when a pipeline burst, spewing an oil mixture 30 feet in the air. 

Los Angeles Fire Department hazardous materials crews were dispatched to the refinery, located in the 600 block of E. Anaheim Street, at around 1:45 p.m., according to a statement from the department. 

Firefighters say that the approximately 20-inch pipeline burst and was "leaking an apparent petroleum product" onto the street, the statement said. 

They were able to shut down the flow and were working to contain as much of the product as possible and protect nearby storm drains and waterways. 

"There is currently no widespread or escalating hazard to the public," the statement said. 

It remains unclear what caused the pipe to burst.

Video posted by a Citizen App user showed the spout of petroleum mixture as it doused the street below. 

Crews were expected to remain on scene until the clean up had completed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 4:19 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.