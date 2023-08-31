Officers chase an assault with a deadly weapon suspect driving a stolen car

Officers chased a pair of suspects accused of assaulting a police officer while driving a stolen car.

The pursuit started in Ontario and ended in Monterey Park when two men jumped out of the wanted Dodge Challenger. The pair ran into a nearby Walgreens at the corner of Collegian Avenue and Dorner Drive.

Police, with the help of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, set up a perimeter around the building but did not see either of the suspects exit.

Because of this, authorities ordered everyone inside to exit the pharmacy. One by one, each person walked out of the front doors with their hands up but authorities failed to find the two men prompting a standoff.