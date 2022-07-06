OC Fair 'Feel The Sunshine' giveaway

Feel the sunshine at the OC Fair July 15th through August 14th. CBS Los Angeles is giving you the chance to a family 4-pack of 1-day admission tickets to the OC Fair, including carnival passes. Enter below for your chance to win!

Don't want to wait? Tickets are on sale now! Advance ticket purchase will again be required with limited capacity for summer's best party, which will be open Wednesday through Sunday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fair officials kept the ticket prices at the same as the past several years, $12 general admission on weekdays (Wednesday, Thursday) and $14 general admission on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Tickets for seniors 60+ and kids 6-13 are $7 all days. OC Fair will absorb the online admission ticket transaction fees. Parking is $10 for cars and motorcycles and $20 for buses and limos. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ocfair.com.

Come feel the sunshine at the OC Fair with great food, live entertainment, animals, rides, and more, July15th through August 14th!