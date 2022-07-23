Oak Fire in Mariposa County explodes to over 6,500 acres; evacuations expand

MARIPOSA COUNTY -- A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

The Oak Fire, which began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County, grew to 10.2 square miles (26.5 square kilometers) by Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.

The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park July 22, 2022 CBS

Evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living in the sparsely populated, rural area, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

"Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters," Cal Fire said in a statement Saturday morning that described the Oak Fire's activity as "extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching."

By Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures, damaged five more and was threatening 2,000 more structures, Cal Fire said. The fast-growing blaze prompted numerous road closures, including a shutdown of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road — blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite.

More than 400 firefighters, along with helicopters, other aircraft and bulldozers, battled the blaze, which was in a sparsely populated, mostly rural area of the Sierra Nevada foothills, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services Alameda County Strike Team headed out Saturday to assist Cal Fire crews, according to the Oakland and Fremont fire departments, which are part of the team.

Hot weather, low humidity and bone dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades was fueling the blaze and challenging fire crews, Patterson said.

"The fire is moving quickly. This fire was throwing embers out in front of itself for up to 2 miles yesterday," Patterson said. "These are exceptional fire conditions."

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Friday afternoon and there was no indication when it would be restored. "PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment," the utility said.

A shoeless older man attempting to flee the blaze on Friday crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters. He was safely driven from the area and did not appear to suffer any injuries. Several other residents stayed in their homes Friday night as the fire continued to burn nearby.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of resources to suppress the Oak Fire. The funding will enable local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for a 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs, Newsom's office said.

Smoke from the fire is forecast to stay east of the Bay Area and Central Coast on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Local area residents can get additional information on the Oak Fire by calling (844) 668-3473. A map of the areas under evacuation orders is available online. A full list of evacuated areas and road closures has been posted on the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.