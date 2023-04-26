Nob Fire: 10 acre forest fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest

A brush fire broke out Wednesday morning in the San Bernardino National Forest near Gobblers Knob, just south of Wrightwood.

The Nob fire has scorched about 7-10 acres so far and is moving at a moderate rate of speed, according to authorities. No structures are threatened.

San Bernardino National Forest representatives say it is not a controlled burn and officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Aircraft and ground units are responding.

Seeing smoke north of the Lytle Creek area and south of Wrightwood? #SBCoFD is monitoring on the KnobFire in the San Bernardino National Forest.



Fire burning in remote forest lands & no current threat to communities.



Follow @SanBernardinoNF for additional updates pic.twitter.com/uOuWDzrq94 — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 26, 2023