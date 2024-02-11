All about Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers defensive end for the 2024 Super Bowl

Watch: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Nick Bosa deal signing Watch: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Nick Bosa deal signing 11:17

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII for the 2024 NFL championship, we're looking at some of the team's key players who will likely have a major impact on the big game.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch it is available at CBS Sports.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl will be his second since joining the NFL in 2019. Here's everything you need to know about the Niners linemen.

What are Nick Bosa's stats for this NFL season?

Bosa had a combined 53 tackles, of which 27 were solo tackles. He started in 17 games, recording 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.

For the 2023, season, he set a career high for passes defended.

What are Nick Bosa's career stats?

Since his rookie season in 2019, Bosa started in 66 games and played 68. Due to an injury, he only played two games in 2020.

He has a combined 209 tackles, with more than half of them being solo tackles, 131. In his five years in the NFL so far, Bosa recorded 53.5 sacks, coming close to hitting double-digit sacks each year. Due to his injury in 2020, he recorded zero sacks, and in his rookie year, he got nine sacks, which is the fourth highest total for a 49er rookie..

He has a single interception recorded, which happened in his rookie year. He has a total of eight passes defended.

In his rookie season, Bosa was named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Sporting News Rookie of the Year, PFWA Rookie of the Year and PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year in addition to being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and the NFC Pro Bowl that year.

What are Nick Bosa's contract details?

Bosa's contract that was set just before the 2023 season made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. He got a five-year, $170 million extension.

It nets him a reported salary of around $34 million.

How long has Nick Bosa been in the NFL?

Bosa was drafted in 2019 by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round as the second overall pick. He has played all five seasons in the NFL with the team.

Has Nick Bosa ever won a Super Bowl?

No. Bosa played against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, with the 49ers losing 31-20. Sunday marks his first return to the Super Bowl since then.

Where did Nick Bosa go to college?

Bosa attended Ohio State and played football there for three years from 2016 to 2018. During his time at Ohio, he played in 29 games.

Across those nearly 30 games, he recorded 77 tackles, 47 of them were solo tackles. He netted 17.5 sacks during his collegiate career and two forced fumbles.

He also scored one touchdown.

Who is Nick Bosa's girlfriend?

Bosa is dating model Lauren Maenner. A Philadelphia native, she began modeling at the age of 5. While she paused her career to attend school, she returned to modeling after graduating from Temple University.

Who is Nick Bosa's family?

Bosa's father played in the NFL as a defensive end for three years for the Miami Dolphins. He was selected 16th overall in the 1987 draft.

Nick Bosa's brother plays in the NFL as well. Joey Bosa plays for the Los Angeles Chargers and was picked third overall in the 2016 draft.