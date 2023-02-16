Watch CBS News
Murder suspect barricades inside Sun Valley home following brief pursuit

A murder suspect has barricaded inside a Sun Valley home following a brief pursuit. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident started a little after 2:30 p.m. when investigators started chasing the suspect before the person jumped out of the car and ran inside of a home at the corner of Gentry Avenue and Stagg Street.

It is unclear if the suspect is armed to if anybody else was inside the home. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 3:52 PM

