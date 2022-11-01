Up to 14 people, including 3 children, wounded in Lawndale mass shooting

Multiple people shot on West Side Multiple people shot on West Side 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Up to 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, police Supt. David Brown said. Up to 14 people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.

A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said.

There were no reports that anyone had died, Brown said.

A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 13-year-old were among those shot, Brown said. The others were adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

The majority of patients were taken Stroger Hospital of Cook County, but others were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Brown said the incident was a drive-by shooting that began and ended in about three seconds. A gunman apparently fired randomly into a crowd, Brown said.

Police do not know anything about a motive or a shooter. There is not a history of conflicts on the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.

Some of the incident was captured on POD cameras, and detectives were on the ground Monday night. Police are hoping the victims will provide more information, Brown said.

Brown said at least two shooters were seen firing from the car in the POD video.

Police are investigating why the crowd was gathered – which Brown said was likely for more than one reason. Among them was a vigil and a balloon release for someone who had recently died of natural causes, according to Ald. Jason Ervin (28th).

"It's heartbreaking that people go out to memorialize someone and then become victims," Ervin said.

There may also have been others gathered for various reasons, Brown said, calling the corner of Polk Street and California Avenue a common corner for people to gather.

One witness on the scene said he heard as many as a dozen shots.

The witness outlined four people who appeared to be the most seriously injured – including a little girl who he said had been shot in the left leg, and a man who appeared to have been shot in the head.

He then continued to list the victims he said he saw on the street, including a little girl he said did not appear to be seriously injured, but then also a baby who he said was injured in the shooting.

The witness said he saw a car speeding away from the scene.

Ervin said violence interrupters have been dispatched to the area.

No one was in custody late Monday night.