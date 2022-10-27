Watch CBS News
Mountain lion spotted in Brentwood

The Department of Fish and Wildlife were looking for a mountain lion that was spotted near a Department of Water and Power facility Thursday morning. 

The mountain lion was possibly spotted near San Vicente Boulevard and Gretna Green Way on Thursday, near the Brentwood Country Club.

No injuries were reported but there was concern for children at a nearby elementary school (Brentwood Science Magnet).

It's unclear if Fish and Wildlife managed to find the big cat. 

First published on October 27, 2022 / 1:19 PM

