More rain headed for SoCal over weekend

A brief one-day respite from the rain ends late Friday evening when wet weather returns to Southern California over the weekend.

Following a wet day on Wednesday and even some lingering showers overnight and early Thursday morning, skies cleared in many areas and even allowed the sun to shine, drying up most of the dampness left behind. However, forecasters warned that more rain is on the way, with the rainfall amounts potentially higher than Wednesday's initial burst.

"Shower activity will be localized through Friday, becoming widespread and more intense Friday night into Saturday morning," according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said some areas could seen rain rates of 1 to 1.75 inches per hour if isolated thunderstorms or heavy downpours develop, creating "significant flooding issues on roads and small streams."

In general, most parts of Los Angeles County should receive less than an inch of rain, with slightly higher amounts anticipated in Ventura County. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in Orange County and portions of the Inland Empire on Saturday.

"A weakening surface cold front will move thru the region Saturday night with a chance of rain diminishing as the night progresses," according to the NWS. "Any additional rain Saturday night will be on the light side and generally less than 0.10 inch."

A warming trend is expected beginning Sunday and into early next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is now expected to be warmer than earlier projections.