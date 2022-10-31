Monday's Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion

After no winning tickets have been sold over the last 37 drawings, the Powerball jackpot has continued to climb, now eclipsing $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Millions of Americans anxiously awaited Saturday night's drawing, which had reached a jackpot of $825 million. While two Angelenos got as close as it gets without taking home the entire pot, getting five of six numbers necessary, the grand total still evaded players.

One of those tickets was sold at Ramirez Liquor in Pico Rivera.

Common rumors associated with the lottery say that places to have previously sold a winning ticket are expected to be more lucky, but one US mathematicians says otherwise.

He said that the odds are purely related to how many tickets are actually sold at any given place.

When asked if there was a way to give yourself the upper hand ahead of Monday night's drawing, he said to choose numbers that aren't selected as often — if you decide to pick your own numbers — namely larger numbers, as most people choose those that have some sort of significant meaning to them, like birthdays of loved ones or anniversaries.

If someone does win, the estimated cash total of the jackpot is around $497.3 million, should the winner select the lump sum option.

One man gave an unexpected answer when asked what he would do if he pulled the winning numbers.

"I'll probably spend it on wild women, whiskey and then I'll throw away the rest, I'll give away the rest."

The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.5 billion, which was won in 2016.

According to California Lottery, this Powerball sequence has raised more than $48.1 million for public education in the Golden State.