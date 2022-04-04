Missing Glendale teen, Randall Keaton, found safely after hours of search from multiple agencies

A teenage boy who went missing early Sunday morning was located safely hours later.

Glendale Police Department

Randall Keaton, 16-years-old, was reported missing at around 9:30 a.m. Crescenta Valley Park on Dunsmore Avenue in Glendale.

He was later located by a combined effort from the Montrose Search and Rescue unit, Glendale police and a Burbank police airship.

It was not immediately clear where or when Keaton was located.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige-and-gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.