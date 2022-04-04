Watch CBS News

Missing Glendale teen, Randall Keaton, found safely after hours of search from multiple agencies

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A teenage boy who went missing early Sunday morning was located safely hours later. 

user40860-1649018454-media1.jpg
Glendale Police Department

Randall Keaton, 16-years-old, was reported missing at around 9:30 a.m. Crescenta Valley Park on Dunsmore Avenue in Glendale. 

He was later located by a combined effort from the Montrose Search and Rescue unit, Glendale police and a Burbank police airship.

It was not immediately clear where or when Keaton was located. 

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige-and-gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 6:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.