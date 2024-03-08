Miles long oil spill spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach
An oil slick was spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach Friday morning and the U.S. Coast Guards are out examining the area.
Officials said the slick is about 1.5 miles off the coast and the spill is 2.5-miles-long.
"Aerial surveys are planned to assess the size and potential impacts," Coast Guard officials said.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley wrote earlier on X that crews were responding to the area, saying there were initial reports that oil had spilled from an off-shore platform.
It is unclear where the spill is coming from, but officials believe it is not a natural leak.