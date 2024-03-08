Miles long oil spill spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach

Oil slick is discovered off the coast of Huntington Beach

An oil slick was spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach Friday morning and the U.S. Coast Guards are out examining the area.

Officials said the slick is about 1.5 miles off the coast and the spill is 2.5-miles-long.

"Aerial surveys are planned to assess the size and potential impacts," Coast Guard officials said.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley wrote earlier on X that crews were responding to the area, saying there were initial reports that oil had spilled from an off-shore platform.

🚨BREAKING NEWS! I just was informed by our emergency response team of an oil spill off HB. Early thoughts are that it’s from a platform. Our county teams and coast guard are heading out now to investigate. I’ll keep you updated. — Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) March 8, 2024

It is unclear where the spill is coming from, but officials believe it is not a natural leak.