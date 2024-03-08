Watch CBS News
Miles long oil spill spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach

By Amy Maetzold

By Amy Maetzold

An oil slick was spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach Friday morning and the U.S. Coast Guards are out examining the area.

Officials said the slick is about 1.5 miles off the coast and the spill is 2.5-miles-long.

"Aerial surveys are planned to assess the size and potential impacts," Coast Guard officials said.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley wrote earlier on X that crews were responding to the area, saying there were initial reports that oil had spilled from an off-shore platform. 

It is unclear where the spill is coming from, but officials believe it is not a natural leak.

Amy Maetzold
Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 10:45 AM PST

