Mental competency of homeless man who allegedly attacked Olympian Kim Glass questioned in court

Criminal proceedings were suspended Tuesday for a homeless man with a criminal past who allegedly randomly attacked Olympic silver medal-winning volleyball player, Kim Glass, last Friday.

Doubt was declared about the mental competency of parolee, Semeon Tesfamariam, 51. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation shortly after being charged with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon against Glass.

The charge includes allegations that the victim suffered great bodily injury and that he was previously convicted of a serious and or/violent felony in 2020, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Glass, a silver medalist with the United States women's indoor volleyball team in the 2008 Summer Olympics, was in town for lunch with a friend at Olive and Eighth streets in downtown Los Angeles when "this homeless man ran up" and looked at her as they were leaving. She turned to her friend to alert her, and "before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me," she said during a video posted on Instagram.

"I fell to the ground my phone falls the ground and all of sudden, blood is just squirting everywhere," Glass told CBSLA Tuesday.

Several pictures show Glass's face covered in heavy bruising and one severely swollen black eye.

She revealed that she has sustained several fractures around her eye as a result, though she does not believe her vision will be impacted in the long run.

"There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now," Glass said. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk."

Glass said people in the area who saw the attack subdued the assailant and held him until police arrived.

Glass said she does not believe her vision will be impacted long-term, noting she "got really great stitching from the doctor." She said she had multiple fractures around her eye.

Glass' face days after the attack. Kim Glass

In a statement, District Attorney George Gascón called it "a brutal, unprovoked attack."

"Mr. Tesfamariam has a troubling history of attacking apparently random people with dangerous weapons," the county's top prosecutor said. "His behavior appears to have escalated with time."

His first felony assault occurred in 2018 and the second in 2019, according to the District Attorney's Office, which noted that he was initially sentenced to probation and later was sentenced to state prison and was on parole at the time.

The latest attack involved a 10-inch metal bolt that was thrown at Glass' face, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Tesfamariam was ordered to remain jailed without bail, with an Aug. 12 status hearing set in a Downtown Los Angeles courtroom regarding his mental competence.

He could face a maximum of 11 years in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.